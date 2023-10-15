College women’s soccer: Twelve in a row for Catawba Published 1:31 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

Staff report

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Catawba’s women’s soccer won 4-1 at Carson-Newman on Saturday to stay undefeated.

The second-ranked Indians (12-0, 7-0) got two goals from Helen Summerrell and one each from Sydney Jimmo and Bree Ehmer.

Ashley Hughes had two saves.

Carson-Newman is 5-5-2 and 4-4-1 in the SAC.

Catawba plays at Limestone on Wednesday.

Senior Night will be celebrated on Saturday when the Indians take on Anderson at 5 p.m..

Lenoir-Rhyne also is undefeated (with three non-conference ties). Catawba and Lenoir-Rhyne are scheduled to play on Nov. 1.