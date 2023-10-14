Darrell Blackwelder: Fall watering practices Published 12:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

Historically, October is one of the driest months of the year, especially this fall with the excessive heat late this summer. Many forget when cold weather arrives, the need for irrigating is still necessary during fall and winter months. Landscape plants need water during dormancy as well as their growing season.

Newly seeded new lawns are faced with the dilemma of constant irrigation to prevent sprouting seedlings from dying. Once the small seedlings emerge, it is very important to keep sparsely rooted seedlings irrigated to maintain growth and allow root expansion. Those that choose to reduce irrigation or stop all together may risk partial or total loss of their fall lawn planting. Frequent irrigation may be a difficult choice, especially for those with weak wells or high-water bills. Some newly seeded and established lawns are suffering and showing signs of drought.

Valuable trees and shrubs also need water during the winter for survival. It is important to note that tree and shrub root systems continue to grow and develop during fall and winter months. Trees and shrubs must also be irrigated during fall and winter drought periods.

Often trees and shrubs damaged by the drought will not show signs of damage during dormancy, but becomes apparent in the spring growing season. Extended droughts often take out many large tree species, especially red oaks.

Dogwoods, rhododendron, azaleas and camellias have shallow root systems, easily drying out during extended dry weather. One to two inches of water during the week during an extended drought is enough for established trees and shrubs. Newly planted shrubs may need more water. Remember, over watering kills trees and shrubs much quicker than a short drought.

Three to six inches of organic mulches such as bark or pine needles helps conserve soil moisture in the landscape. With a history of light rainfall, now would be good time to add organic mulches. Also, consider installing a drip irrigation system for plant materials next spring. Drip systems place water where it’s needed without waste. Drip or trickle irrigation systems are inexpensive that pays for itself for water savings in one season.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired County Extension Director with horticulture responsibilities with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County.