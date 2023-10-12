North Hills High School retreat: A journey of faith, fun and fellowship Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

North Hills Christian School News Service

ANDREWS — North Hills Christian School students recently embarked on a transformative journey during their high school retreat at Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters in Andrews. This event was more than just a simple trip — it was an opportunity to deepen faith, build friendships and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Drawing inspiration from 1 Corinthians 15, the retreat focused on believers’ unwavering hope in Jesus Christ because of His resurrection’s undeniable reality.

“The teachings reminded us of our true identity in Christ and the need to always keep our priorities in line with His will,” said Riley Lowder, a junior at the school.

Along with spiritual focus, the retreat also provided the 100-plus high school students a chance to test themselves physically and emotionally; however, they weren’t alone in navigating the challenges.

Sophomore Bri Ponds spoke highly of the Snowbird counselors and the impact they made.

“The entire team at Snowbird was great and really challenged us to get out of our comfort zones during the trip,” Ponds said

White water rafting was another highlight. Malachi Strong, a senior, visibly shivered while recounting, “The white water rafting was an awesome experience, but just when I would start to get warm and dry, we would get drenched and freezing cold again. We loved it, though.”

Beyond the scheduled activities, many students found the free moments to be the most impactful.

“The fellowship felt really genuine,” sophomore Lydia Vriesema said. “I’m really glad I got to have this experience with my friends.”

Whitley Morrow, the school’s biblical counselor, also provided insight into the retreat’s profound effect on the students.

“God created us for community, and the evidence of that truth could be observed over the course of our time at Snowbird through small groups and the team building activities,” Morrow said.

It’s safe to say that the NHCS High School Retreat of 2023 was a resounding success, filled with moments of faith, fun, and genuine fellowship. The North Hills community extends its heartfelt gratitude to Snowbird Wilderness Outfitters and all those involved for making this experience unforgettable.