Livingstone College hosts Geek Week Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — The Honors Program of Livingstone College hosted Geek Week earlier this month with the theme, “Becoming – Belonging – Being: The Academic Evolution of Techno-Humanity.”

The week-filled activities fostered opportunities for everyone at Livingstone to engage in professional development opportunities, scholarly initiatives, and friendly academic competitions.

Monday’s financial awareness event welcomed Dywane Hall of the Society of Financial Education and Professional Development (SFEPD), an organization proclaimed as a global leader in financial education that works to increase financial literacy for all.

Facilitated by the Honors Program’s student president, Madison Wright, over 200 students gathered in Tubman Theatre to explore the values of financial goal setting, credit and debt management and saving and budgeting to gain financial knowledge and skills for a foundation of economic success.

Undergirded with digital brand building, Tuesday’s events welcomed MBA Livingstone College student Emile Dogbe-Gakpetor, Lowe’s Corporate employee Tim Walker and Kalyela Joseph of Allstate, who presented on representation in a digital market.

From LinkedIn profiles to purpose-driven activities, the Livingstone College alums engaged over 100 students, who were introduced to methods of upgrading their digital footprints in the metaverse with headshots, descriptive texts and key design points to create or enhance their professional appeal.

The campus community gathered in Varick Auditorium at 11 a.m. for I Need A Word Wednesday (INAWW), a worship experience hosted weekly for the college. The Honors Program partnered with Campus Minister Rev. Lloyd Nivens IV for a breast cancer awareness-themed event to increase knowledge, encourage testing and support students and employees who have been affected.

Immediately following INAWW, Honors Program director Da’Tarvia Parrish facilitated a Public Service Loan Forgiveness workshop. Exclusively for faculty and staff of the college, the event aimed to help with the student loan crisis in America and alleviate the financial strains of millions of Americans. Wednesday continued with multiple virtual evening workshops to reach the college’s — day, evening and online students.

As president of the Salisbury American Association of University Women (AAUW) branch, Parrish led the organization’s signature Start Smart presentation, a program designed to teach women how to negotiate salaries for a new job.

Kenyannya Wilcox of Ken’s Occasion and Occupational Links (KOOL), in Jacksonville, Florida, presented professional dress in the interviewing process and the workplace.

From Delaware, Dr. Momodu Taylor’s session showcased effective resumé design and presentation, and Rev. Dr. Reginald Boyd of Hood Theological Seminary delved into his expertise in graduate school admissions to increase awareness and confidence in the graduate application process. As the cost of a college education is a matter of concern for many students and their families, Chanel Quick, the new director of Alumni Affairs, shared institutional awards that can aid students in financing their undergraduate education.

Closing out the night, Amina Senior of MetLife facilitated a Canva-based vision board party framed in the scripture Habakkuk 2:2. With the goal of creating a digital tool to remind students of God’s purpose and plans for their lives, the vision board serves to aid students in steering clear of distractions or discouragements.

Thursday’s morning and afternoon schedule consisted of students engaging in paper/poster presentations in Humanities, science, business and education from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in Tubman Theatre. From examining the roles of economics in the narrative of Frederick Douglass to exploring the school-to-prison pipeline, 64 students shared presentations of scholarly thought and digital design.

Top presenters included English education majors Kamari Scales and Nyla Gil-Cerda and business major Jeremiah Brown. The evening event included the annual quiz bowl tournament, sponsored by the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge Club (HCASC).

Tournament winners Team Nexus won the $200 grand prize and included players Ellis Dogbe, Jacob Adkins, Christian Bussey, and Curtxavier Fryson, coached by student Jayden Mongo.

Geek Week’s final day was completely focused on voting, E.R.A. — education, registration and activation.

Students attended multiple sessions to learn how to examine candidates’ platforms and political records, along with learning the new voter ID requirements for North Carolinians. Honors Program students registered to vote and engaged in a Hi-five challenge that required them to register five friends.

Eager to vote on Oct. 25, students culminated their voting activities with a talent showcase supported by Interfaith America, Rowan Concerned Citizens, Black Voters Matter and Mission House, highlighting their plans and purpose for voting.

Contestant and second place winner Andrew Foster said, “I am choosing to vote in this election because of the rights outlined for me in the 14th and 15th amendment in the U.S. Constitution.”

Ultimately, Geek Week events are opportunities for all Livingstone College students and employees to acquire professional experience, general knowledge, monetary rewards and social awareness skills in an academically rewarding environment.