Hurley School Road to close for through traffic until 2025 Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

SALISBURY — Hurley School Road will be closed to through traffic until the end of the summer of 2025, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad will be replaced, with the construction blocking off that area of the road starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23.

The areas outside of the bridge will still remain open to travel, so travel to Hurley Elementary School and the Salisbury Community Park from Sherrills Ford Road will not change, but those wishing to travel there from Statesville Boulevard will be forced to make a detour to get to the area.

The NCDOT is recommending that drivers take a detour through Barringer Road to travel between Statesville Boulevard and Sherrills Ford Road.

A representative of the local office of the NCDOT said that the construction is expected to take longer than normal because the bridge needing repairs has a water line running over it. The bridge will need to be completely removed and reconstructed, then replaced over the railroad.