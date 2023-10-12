High school girls golf: Stepp-ing up at McCanless Published 7:57 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — East Rowan’s Izzy Stepp made a hole-in-one on No. 3 to highlight Thursday’s golf outing at McCanless.

There were a multitude of witnesses, including teammates and coaches. Stepp used a Callaway No. 3, so she declared that three is now her favorite number.

“Her shot bounced twice on the green, rolled and disappeared,” East coach Tinsley Merrell said. “I was watching. We started screaming. People came running out of the clubhouse to see what had happened.”

The ace helped Stepp shoot 43, the third best score for the Mustangs.

East’s Hannah Waddell and North Hills golfer Reese Merrell shot 35s to share medalist honors. Merrell’s 35 included birdies on 2,3 and 4, her last three holes. She drove the green on 2 and 4, made a long putt on 3.

East’s Addison Queen shot 38. East’s Kaley Pfister and South Rowan’s Sara Culbert shot 44.

Big events for the girls golf season are coming up.

The South Piedmont Conference Championship is set for Crescent at 1 p.m. Some players will play nine holes, but the ones who are moving on to the regional will play 18.

Qualifying SPC teams will play in the 3A West Regional at Springdale Resort. That’s near Canton.

The 3A State Championships are scheduled for Oct. 30-31.