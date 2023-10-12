High school boys soccer roundup: Hornets stay unbeaten; Mustangs top South
Published 6:00 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023
Staff report
Wednesday games …
SALISBURY — Carlos Henriquez and David Austin scored for Salisbury in a 2-0 Central Carolina Conference win against East Davidson on Wednesday.
Abdul Eliwa assisted on both goals for the Hornets (17-0-1, 10-0).
•••
GRANITE QUARRY — Carter Honeycutt scored two goals to lead East Rowan to a 3-1 win against South Rowan in SPC action on Wednesday.
Matthew Avalos also scored for the Mustangs (5-11-1, 2-11). who finished a season sweep of the Raiders (4-14, 1-11).
•••
HUNTERSVILLE — Daniel Alvarez scored for Carson in a 1-1 tie at Lake Norman Charter in South Piedmont Conference action on Wednesday.
•••
MOUNT ULLA — First-place Concord won 2-1 at West Rowan in SPC soccer on Wednesday.
Gio Romero scored for the Falcons.
Parker Stephens scored twice for the Spiders, including a penalty kick.