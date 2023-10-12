High school boys soccer roundup: Hornets stay unbeaten; Mustangs top South Published 6:00 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Staff report

Wednesday games …

SALISBURY — Carlos Henriquez and David Austin scored for Salisbury in a 2-0 Central Carolina Conference win against East Davidson on Wednesday.

Abdul Eliwa assisted on both goals for the Hornets (17-0-1, 10-0).

Robert Moulton, Yatti Avilez, Mario Perez, Mohammed Jabateh and keeper Finnegan Avery keyed the shutout. “The good news is we are one win away from clinching the CCC outright,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “The bad news is that we didn’t play particularly well. We seemed disorganized and came out slow. We didn’t have a lot of energy and East Davidson clearly outplayed us in sections tonight.” Up next for the Hornets is a home match against Lexington on Tuesday.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Carter Honeycutt scored two goals to lead East Rowan to a 3-1 win against South Rowan in SPC action on Wednesday.

Matthew Avalos also scored for the Mustangs (5-11-1, 2-11). who finished a season sweep of the Raiders (4-14, 1-11).

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — Daniel Alvarez scored for Carson in a 1-1 tie at Lake Norman Charter in South Piedmont Conference action on Wednesday.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — First-place Concord won 2-1 at West Rowan in SPC soccer on Wednesday.

Gio Romero scored for the Falcons.

Parker Stephens scored twice for the Spiders, including a penalty kick.