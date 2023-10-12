Blotter for Oct. 12: man exposes himself to woman after using her restroom Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

SALISBURY — A man exposed himself to a woman after she let him into her Salisbury home to use the restroom, according to police reports.

A spokesperson for the police department said that the incident began at the Majolica Road home after the woman heard a knock on her door around 5 p.m. on Monday. The woman answered the door and found a man in a yellow construction vest who asked if he could use her restroom.

The woman let the man in and he went into her restroom. After using the restroom, the man reportedly came back into the woman’s kitchen and began asking her questions. The spokesperson said that the questions were personal questions such as asking for the woman’s phone number and asking whether or not she lived alone.

The man then reportedly told the woman she was out of toilet paper, and when she went into the restroom the man followed her. She replaced the roll and when she turned around, the man had his pants around his ankles and was exposing himself. The woman then asked the man to leave and he did.

The woman described the man as a light-skinned black male, around 5’7″ tall, with brown eyes and dreadlock-type hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5340.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

An attempted larceny of a motor vehicle occurred at the 200 block of Claymont Drive between noon on Oct. 7 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8

An assault occurred at the 1200 block of Tall Oaks Circle at 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 8.

An attempted burglary occurred at the 500 block of South Main Street between 3:58 a.m. on Oct. 8 and 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 9.

A burglary occurred at the 300 block of Imperial Drive between 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. The total estimated loss was $300.

A burglary occurred at the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 5:03 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 9. The total estimated loss was $1,100.

A larceny occurred at the 800 block of Faith Road at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 9. The total estimated loss was $10.

A larceny occurred at the 200 block of West D Avenue at 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 9. The total estimated loss was $3,900.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 500 block of River Birch Drive between 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 10. The total estimated loss was $70.

A larceny occurred at the 100 block of East Monroe Street between midnight and 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 10. The total estimated loss was $65.

Sarah Amy Toledo, 39, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute on Oct. 9.

Desimond Kadeem Shaver, 31, was charged with second-degree trespassing on Oct. 10

Nicholas Dale Joyner, 43, was charged with violating a 50b order on Oct. 10.

