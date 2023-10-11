Three transported to hospital after Mooresville Road crash Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

MILLBRIDGE — Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash at the intersection of Mooresville and Millbridge roads.

A fire official on the scene said that the three people were transported after they were entrapped in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The crash happened after one of the vehicles was turning onto Mooresville Road from Millbridge Road and turned into another vehicle, according to the official. One of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Silverado, then ran off the road and into a tree. The other vehicle, a Kia sedan, ran off the road as well.

The crash caused one lane of Mooresville Road to be closed down for close to an hour until the truck could be removed from the edge of the road.

Locke Fire Department was the primary responding agency.