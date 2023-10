Staff report

SPENCER — Salisbury won at North Rowan 25-7, 25-11 and 25-21 on Wednesday.

Ashley Yang had 24 assists, six digs and five aces for the Hornets. Ava Morris had 12 kills and seven digs.

Carmen McQueen had eight kills. Dayami Acevedo had eight digs. Katie Peeler had 12 digs.

•••

West Rowan won 25-9, 25-18 and 25-18 against Concord on Wednesday’s Senior Night.