High school boys soccer roundup: Hornets stay unbeaten
Published 8:56 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Staff report
SALISBURY — Carlos Henriquez and David Austin scored for Salisbury in a 2-0 Central Carolina Conference win against East Davidson on Wednesday.
•••
HUNTERSVILLE — Daniel Alvarez scored for Carson in a 1-1 tie at Lake Norman Charter in South Piedmont Conference action on Wednesday.
•••
MOUNT ULLA — First-place Concord won 2-1 at West Rowan in SPC soccer on Wednesday.
Gio Romero scored for the Falcons.
Parker Stephens scored twice for the Spiders, including a penalty kick.