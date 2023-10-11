High school boys soccer roundup: Hornets stay unbeaten Published 8:56 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Carlos Henriquez and David Austin scored for Salisbury in a 2-0 Central Carolina Conference win against East Davidson on Wednesday.

•••

HUNTERSVILLE — Daniel Alvarez scored for Carson in a 1-1 tie at Lake Norman Charter in South Piedmont Conference action on Wednesday.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — First-place Concord won 2-1 at West Rowan in SPC soccer on Wednesday.

Gio Romero scored for the Falcons.

Parker Stephens scored twice for the Spiders, including a penalty kick.