Blotter for Oct. 11: Salisbury man arrested for cocaine possession after traffic stop Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested on Sunday after police reportedly found cocaine in his car during a routine traffic stop.

A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the Artemio Armenta Clemente, 32, of Salisbury, was arrested after the stop and charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without an operator’s license.

The spokesperson said that a deputy observed a red Volkswagen Golf GTI traveling north at a high rate of speed on Interstate 85 near the Peeler Road exit. When the deputy performed a traffic stop on the car they reportedly detected an odor of marijuana and observed what appeared to be a marijuana grinder. The deputy then performed a search of the vehicle and reportedly found cocaine in the sunglasses storage compartment.

Clemente was given a $1,500 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A larceny of a bicycle occurred at the 400 block of Park Avenue between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. It was reported on Oct. 9. The total estimated loss $499.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports