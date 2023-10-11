Blotter for Oct. 11: Salisbury man arrested for cocaine possession after traffic stop
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023
SALISBURY — A man was arrested on Sunday after police reportedly found cocaine in his car during a routine traffic stop.
A spokesperson for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the Artemio Armenta Clemente, 32, of Salisbury, was arrested after the stop and charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without an operator’s license.
The spokesperson said that a deputy observed a red Volkswagen Golf GTI traveling north at a high rate of speed on Interstate 85 near the Peeler Road exit. When the deputy performed a traffic stop on the car they reportedly detected an odor of marijuana and observed what appeared to be a marijuana grinder. The deputy then performed a search of the vehicle and reportedly found cocaine in the sunglasses storage compartment.
Clemente was given a $1,500 bond.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
A larceny of a bicycle occurred at the 400 block of Park Avenue between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. It was reported on Oct. 9. The total estimated loss $499.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A recovery of a stolen vehicle occurred at Millrun Road in East Spencer at 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 8.
- A theft of a motor vehicle theft occurred at Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell between midnight and 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 8.
- Property damage or vandalism occurred at Davis Street in Kannapolis between midnight and 8:47 a.m. on Oct. 8. The report stated that the incident was in relation to a theft from a vehicle.
- A theft of a motor vehicle occurred at Deb Street in Woodleaf between 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 11:39 a.m. on Oct. 8.
- Property damage occurred at Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 8. The report stated that incident was in relation to a road rage incident.
- Dalton Dean Roysdon, 29, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on Oct. 8.
- Samantha Parson Blanton, 34, was charged with assault on Oct. 8.
- Justin Lee Livengood, 22, was charged with assault by strangulation on Oct. 8.
- Travis Simeon Hicks, 34, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to personal property on Oct. 8.