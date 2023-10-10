Sheriff’s Office’s Barry Rodgers dies at 62 Published 12:06 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

SALISBURY — Lieutenant Barry Rodgers, a longtime officer with both the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department, died on Wednesday at the age of 62.

Rodgers retired from his full-time law enforcement career a few years prior, but had continued to work as a part-time deputy in the county’s Landis office until his death. Rodgers spent 18 years in service to the Salisbury Police Department and was in his 13th year of service with the sheriff’s office.

“When you think of a professional, he really fit the bill. He was what I think of as an old-school officer, not a lot of fluff, what you see is what you get. One of the last jobs he had for me, he was the guy who looked at applications to decide if someone got their concealed carry. He also worked in training, in recruitment down in Landis. He did a lot of the jobs that were really important to us. He was a guy you could trust do anything,” said Sheriff Travis Allen.

When the sheriff’s office announced Rodgers’ death on Facebook, tributes and condolences poured in from the many people who knew the lieutenant. Many spoke about how his quick wit and sense of humor made him a great person to work or be friends with.

“Barry was happiest outdoors, where he especially enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and maintaining an immaculate lawn. Most importantly, Barry left this world a better place,” said Rodgers’ obituary.

Rodgers’ visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Family Life Center at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 3020 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The funeral service will directly follow visitation.

Rodgers’ obituary asks for any memorials to be made in the form of donations to the Grace Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund.