Rowan man recognized for 20 years of service in N.C. Senior Legislature Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

RALEIGH — Jerry Shelby was recognized for representing Rowan County for 20 years in the North Carolina Senior Tar Heel legislature during the organization’s October meeting.

The group met in Raleigh on Tuesday and Wednesday for their final meeting of 2023. During the meeting, various committees met to discuss resolutions and NCSTHL priorities. In addition, the group heard updates regarding budget cuts and speakers presented updates to vital programs for older adults and the importance of advocating on behalf of older adults in the community.

The N.C. Senior Legislature encourages citizen involvement and advocacy concerning aging issues, provides information and education to senior adults and the general public regarding issues before the General Assembly, and makes recommendations to the assembly on legislative needs of senior North Carolinians. The NCSTHL was established by the legislature in 1993 and a 30-year anniversary celebration was held at the event.

Shelby is the longest serving member of the NCSTHL. He serves on the Legislation Issues Committee and the Resolutions Committee. The Resolution Committee is responsible for developing the process of identifying benefits, expenditures, and financial returns, setting the priority, and the presentation of the Resolutions to the NC General Assembly for consideration into law. Each county has one delegate.

New officers were elected to represent the organization for the 2024-25 legislative session. Woody Brinson from Duplin County was elected Speaker of the House, Annette Meyers from Granville County was elected Speaker Pro Tempore, Elliotte Ashburn from Greene County was elected Deputy Speaker Pro Tempore and Gala Woody from Gaston County was elected secretary.

Speakers included Rebecca Freeman from the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services reviewed the latest N.C. budget items that affect older adults, the importance of the Older Americans Act and how it effects Senior Services.

Mary Bethel from the N.C. Coalition on Aging and N.C. Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging presented a history of the organization, the works of the organization, and the accomplishments over the 30 years. Bethel was also the first N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services NCSTHL Liaison when the organization was established in 1993.

Kelly Crosbie, director of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service’s Division of Mental Health and Disabilities presented programs offered to help mental health situations and the new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline program.

Kristy Preston, network director of N.C. Adult Protection Network gave a presentation about establishing strong protection multidisciplinary teams.

Joyce Massey-Smith, director of N.C. Department of Health and Human Service’s Aging and Adult Services, spoke about the new challenges of aging and budgets. Massey-Smith spoke about the importance of getting the federal budget passed because of how many state programs receive funding from the federal government. Massey-Smith also noted that Oct. 7 is now Aging Awareness Day.