Rowan County Public Health to host suicide prevention training Published 12:04 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Rowan County Public Health and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be hosting a CALM suicide prevention training on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. The free training will be held in the Stanback Room, which is located at the Rowan County Public Library Headquarters at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury.

CALM, which stands for Counseling on Access to Lethal Means, is a training that could help save a life from suicide. Reducing access to lethal means, such as firearms and medication, can hopefully better determine whether a person who is at risk for suicide lives or dies. CALM focuses on how to reduce access to the methods people may use to kill themselves and also covers how to identify people who may be considering suicide, how to ask them about their access to lethal methods and how to work with them and their families to reduce access.

The training session is limited to 30 individuals. Anyone interested in attending may register at https://calmconvo1024.attendease.com. For more information, contact Amy Smith at 704-216-8859 or amy.smith@rowancountyng.gov.