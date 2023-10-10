Local AARP chapter to hold driver safety refresher course Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

SALISBURY — An AARP Driver Safety Program Refresher class will be held at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center located at 1120 South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Salisbury on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The class will be a four-hour session that includes the latest research-based safety strategies. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. and instruction will run from 12:30-5 p.m. Class size is limited, so reservations can also be made by calling 704-216-7714.

The fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. The member must bring the membership card to the class. If the card is lost, a new card can be obtained by calling the AARP national office at 1-888-227-7669 (1-888-AARP NOW). The membership number is also on the AARP magazine. The fee covers the cost of the workbook and materials.

The Salisbury Rufty-Holmes Senior Center has sponsored an AARP Driver Safety Class in Salisbury since 1991.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is the nation’s first and largest classroom driver refresher course specially designed for motorists age 50 and older. AARP volunteers have been teaching the Driver Safety class since 1979. The class is open for all age groups.

The class will provide a review of driving skills and techniques, as well as strategies and tips to help seniors adjust to normal age-related physical changes that affect driving ability. The workbook contains 40 pages of safety tips and much more.

The objectives of the AARP Driver Safety Program are to help participants understand the effects of aging on driving by getting them to know themselves; learn driving strategies that take into account the changes people experience as they age; identify the most common crash situations we face; reduce the chances of having a crash by reviewing basic driving rules, traffic hazards and accident prevention measures; update our knowledge and understanding of today’s roads, vehicles and other road users; plan and think about how to drive; the effects of medication on driving; and identify when driving may no longer be safe.

Upon completing the class, graduates of the AARP Driver Safety Program may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums.

The local AARP chapter meets the first Thursday of each month at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center starting at 1 p.m. The local chapter offers members a variety of community service, education, advocacy and leadership, and fellowship opportunities. Senior citizens over the age of 50 are encouraged to attend the informative meetings and join the local chapter.