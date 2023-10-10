Inaugural Salisbury Professional Firefighters Golf Tournament Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

The Salisbury Professional Firefighters Union will be hosting its inaugural golf tournament on Oct. 20 at McCanless Golf Course, 3515 Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury. All proceeds go to benefit the Salisbury Professional Firefighters Union and the IAFF Burn Foundation.

The four-person scramble tournament is $50 per golfer and includes greens fees, lunch and union gift.

Title sponsorship is $500, which includes a four-person team with union gift, a hole sign advertisement and your logo on the tournament banner.

Hole sponsorship is $100, which includes a hole sign advertisement and union gift.

Lunch will be a noon and a shotgun start will follow at 1 p.m.