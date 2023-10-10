High school volleyball roundup: East, Salisbury win conference matches Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — Alli Corl had 12 kills as East Rowan rolled to a 25-21, 25-10 and 25-16 South Piedmont Conference win against Northwest Cabarrus on Monday.

Cameron Ostle had nine kills for the Mustangs (10-10, 8-7), while Emma Schumacher had seven.

Brooklyn Buck had four aces.

Jacee Eudy had eight digs and 26 assists.

East plays at South Rowan on Wednesday.

•••

Carson swept Elkin in a non-conference match on Monday. West Rowan had won against Central Cabarrus in straight sets.

MaxPreps is reporting a Robinson win against Lake Norman Charter. That would drop Lake Norman Charter into a tie for first place with South Rowan.

In the 3A West RPI rankings, Lake Norman Charter is sixth, South is seventh, and West is 11th.

Carson (21st) is safely in the state playoffs. East Rowan (29th) also is on the right side of the bubble at this time.

•••

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury won easily at Thomasville 25-11, 25-8 and 25-5 on Monday in a Central Carolina Conference match.

The Hornets (12-8, 9-2) got five aces, nine kills and five digs from Dayami Acevedo.

Ashley Yang had seven kills and 20 assists. Ava Morris had five kills and 10 digs.

Kendall Henderson had nine kills. Katie Peeler and Addie Myers had five digs each.

The Hornets are 26th in the 2A West RPI rankings.

Salisbury played Carson on Tuesday and goes to North Rowan on Wednesday to finish the regular season. The Hornets have wrapped up second place.

North Rowan is 54th in the 1A West RPI rankings.