High school soccer roundup: Hornets roll on, third in 2A West RPI Published 10:03 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

From staff reports

DENTON — A matchup of winless South Davidson against undefeated Salisbury produced the expected result on Monday.

The Hornets (16-0-1, 9-0 Central Carolina Conference) got a goal from Hines Busby just 18 seconds into the match and romped 9-0 over the Wildcats (0-11, 0-8).

Salisbury is third in the 2A West RPI rankings behind Community School of Davidson and Owen.

Freshmen Henry Austin, Kevin Reyes and Jonathan Barrera Quintero scored the first goals of their careers.

Senior defender Mario Perez scored his first goal of the season.

Joseph Hernandez Baca, Abdul Eliwa, Giovany Rivera and Taki Cook also scored for the Hornets.

Credited with assists were Reyes, David Austin, Samuel Fatovic, Steven Rivas, Carlos Henriquez, Francisco Flores and Danny Castillo,

Finnegan Avery logged the shutout. Sam Goodman, Alfredo Estrada, Fatovic and Cook led the defense.

“Excellent play from Fatovic and Estrada, but the man of the match was Rivas,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “Super unselfish play by the sophomore. He worked and worked to get those firsts taken care of for his teammates. He took on the role of on-field leader and demonstrated what he is fully capable of.”

The Hornets are home against East Davidson at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

•••

North Rowan won 1-0 at East Davidson. The Cavaliers (9-5-1, 7-1-1) are second in the CCC and are 21st in the 1A West RPI rankings.

Parker Stephens scored two goals as Concord beat South Rowan 3-1 on Monday and stayed on top in the South Piedmont Conference.

Corbin Jackson assisted on both goals as Northwest Cabarrus beat East Rowan 2-0 in the SPC. Robinson won 2-1 vs. Lake Norman Charter.

In the 3A West RPI rankings, Concord is 11th. Central Cabarrus (17), Carson (22), West Rowan (25) and Robinson (27) are in good shape to make the playoffs.