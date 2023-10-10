High school football roundup: Hornets stay undefeated Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Friday games …

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury scored 35 points in the second quarter and blew out East Davidson 57-6 on Friday.

The unbeaten Hornets (8-0, 4-0) led 43-0 at the half. The Golden Eagles (2-5, 0-3) scored on the final snap of the night to avert a shutout.

Borgan Hill rushed for 128 yards on 26 carries to lead the Golden Eagles, but the Hornets were explosive.

Georgia State commit Deuce Walker had three TDs in the first 15 minutes, scoring on a reception, a run and a pick-six.

Jamal Rule had 165 rushing yards, with 60 coming on one long run. He scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one on a pass.

Army commit Mike Geter threw two TD passes.

Salisbury intercepted four passes, including pick-sixes by Walker and Torian Brown. Geter and Jackson Sparger also had interceptions.

Jaylyn Smith returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards to make it 50-0.

Hank Webb kicked seven extra points. Dashawn Brown caught a 2-point conversion pass following Salisbury’s first touchdown.

Salisbury plays at Lexington next. Lexington beat West Davidson 40-14 on Friday. Salisbury, Lexington and North Rowan are still unbeaten in the CCC with three weeks left in the regular season.

The Cavaliers (6-1, 3-0) are at home against West Davidson on Friday.

•••

CONCORD — After being shut out in two straight games, the East Rowan Mustangs were able to generate some offense against Central Cabarrus on Friday.

Unfortunately, Central Cabarrus (2-5, 1-3) had its best offensive outing of the season and won 34-23 in the South Piedmont Conference game.

East (0-7, 0-4) scored first on a 48-yard field goal by Carter Honeycutt, who split the uprights from the left hash.

Tijon Everhart kept plays alive with his scrambling ability and was able to throw for 107 yards and two TDs. Everhart had a 34-yard scoring pass to AJ Goodman and he threw a 14-yard TD pass to Tyquan Danize in the final seconds.

Goodman had three catches for 62 yards.

East’s other TD came on a 1-yard run by Jacob Butler.

East plays at Carson next, while Central goes to West Rowan.

•••

CONCORD — Concord QB Keyon Phillips accounted for six touchdowns in a 38-3 South Piedmont Conference win against South Rowan.

The Spiders took advantage of an early South fumble and a successful onside kick to jump to a 13-0 lead and were never seriously threatened on homecoming.

“Small things hurt us,” South head coach Chris Walsh said. “Missed tackles on defense, penalties killed drives on offense. Small things will win it or lose it, and they lost this one for us.”

Brooks Overcash threw for 149 yards, but the only points for South (2-5, 1-3) came on Jadon Moore’s 32-yard field goal.

Landon Richards had 82 rushing yards on 21 carries. Moore had three catches for 53 yards, while Alex Furr had three for 30.

Joaquin Bernal recovered a fumble in the red zone to stop a Concord drive, but the Spiders rushed for nearly 300 yards.

South has a tough challenge next week at unbeaten Robinson. Concord will be an underdog at undefeated Northwest Cabarrus.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Mekhi Herron scored five touchdowns as A.L. Brown won its first Greater Metro Conference game for coach Justin Hardin.

The Wonders were able to hold off West Cabarrus 49-34 on homecoming at Memorial Stadium, although things got dicey in the fourth quarter when the Wolverines, guided by former East Rowan and Salisbury head coach Brian Hinson, made a run.

The Wonders (3-4, 1-3) appeared to have things well under control at the half, leading 36-7, but West Cabarrus made it interesting in the fourth quarter.

West Cabarrus scored first, but the Wonders took a 8-7 lead on a 9-yard scoring run by quarterback CJ Gray and Gray’s 2-point conversion pass to Derick Brazil.

The lead escalated to 22-7 on two Herron TDs. On the second one, he took a short pass from Gray and turned it into a 40-yard score.

Gray threw a 47-yard TD pass to Xavier Chambers to bump the lead to 29-7, and Herron broke another run before halftime for 36-7.

Herron’s fourth TD came in the third quarter and provided a 42-13 lead.

When West Cabarrus scored two TDs in one minute in the middle of the fourth quarter, it was suddenly 42-34, but the Wonders held on.

Herron broke loose for his final touchdown with about 30 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Wonders will be favored at home against South Iredell in their next game. West Cabarrus (1-7, 1-3) hosts Mooresville.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Mooresville stayed undefeated by hammering South Iredell 45-0. QB Brody Norman ran for two touchdowns and threw a TD pass to Randy Fulmore. Eric Heal, AJ Baker and Jadarius McCombs had rushing TDs for the Blue Devils (7-0, 3-0), who were breezing 38-0 at halftime.

•••

WINSTON-SALEM — Davie County took a tough setback on the road in the Central Piedmont Conference, losing 35-34 at Mount Tabor.

The decisive play was a blocked PAT by the Spartans after Davie scored with 4:39 remaining.

Mount Tabor (3-4, 1-3) scored early on defense and battled for its first league win.

Davie (5-2, 3-1) got 313 passing yards from Ty Miller, while Markel Summers rushed for 108 yards on 28 carries.

Davie led 21-14 after scoring runs by Miller and Summers and Miller’s 12-yard TD pass to Ethan Driver on the final play of the first half.