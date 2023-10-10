High school boys soccer: Standings, scores, schedule

Published 10:49 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Post Sports

North's Salim Shamman 11 and Salisbury's Hines Busby 7 and Carlos Henriquez 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 16-0-1 9-0

N.Rowan 9-5-1 7-1-1

E. Davidson 5-7-3 4-3-1

Lexington 5-9-2 3-4

Thomasville 4-12-1 3-6

W. Davidson 6-8-1 2-6

S. Davidson 0-11 0-8

                 Monday’s scores

North Rowan 1, East Davidson 0

Salisbury 9, South Davidson 0

West Davidson 1, Thomasville 0

                Tuesday’s games

South Davidson at Lexington

           Wednesday’s games

East Davidson at Salisbury

West Davidson at Lexington

South Davidson at Thomasville

South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

Concord 11-3-4 9-1-1

Central Cabarrus 7-3-3 7-1-3

Carson 7-6-2 6-3-2

Robinson 7-9-1 7-4-1

West Rowan 8-6 5-5

NW Cabarrus 6-8 6-6

LN Charter 5-10-1 5-6-1

South Rowan 4-13 1-10

East Rowan 4-11-1 1-11

           Monday’s scores

Concord 3, South Rowan 1

Robinson 2, LN Charter 1

NW Cabarrus 2, East Rowan 0

West Rowan at Central Cabarrus

          Wednesday’s games

Concord at West Rowan

South Rowan at East Rowan

Carson at LN Charter

NW Cabarrus at Robinson

More Sports

High school girls tennis: Schedule

High school cross country: Schedule

High school soccer roundup: Hornets roll on, third in 2A West RPI

MLB: Braves even series with game-ending double play

Print Article