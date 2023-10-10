High school boys soccer: Standings, scores, schedule
Published 10:49 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
Salisbury 16-0-1 9-0
N.Rowan 9-5-1 7-1-1
E. Davidson 5-7-3 4-3-1
Lexington 5-9-2 3-4
Thomasville 4-12-1 3-6
W. Davidson 6-8-1 2-6
S. Davidson 0-11 0-8
Monday’s scores
North Rowan 1, East Davidson 0
Salisbury 9, South Davidson 0
West Davidson 1, Thomasville 0
Tuesday’s games
South Davidson at Lexington
Wednesday’s games
East Davidson at Salisbury
West Davidson at Lexington
South Davidson at Thomasville
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
Concord 11-3-4 9-1-1
Central Cabarrus 7-3-3 7-1-3
Carson 7-6-2 6-3-2
Robinson 7-9-1 7-4-1
West Rowan 8-6 5-5
NW Cabarrus 6-8 6-6
LN Charter 5-10-1 5-6-1
South Rowan 4-13 1-10
East Rowan 4-11-1 1-11
Monday’s scores
Concord 3, South Rowan 1
Robinson 2, LN Charter 1
NW Cabarrus 2, East Rowan 0
West Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Wednesday’s games
Concord at West Rowan
South Rowan at East Rowan
Carson at LN Charter
NW Cabarrus at Robinson