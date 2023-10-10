Blotter for Oct. 10
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A larceny from a motor vehicle reportedly occurred at the 400 block of East Fisher Street between 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 6:55 a.m. on Oct. 6. The total estimated loss was $170.
- An attempted burglary reportedly occurred at the 400 block of Mike Drive between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Oct. 6.
- A larceny of a bicycle reportedly occurred at the 100 South Jackson Street between 3 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 6. The total estimated loss was $200.
- A firearm was reportedly discharged at the 900 block of East Lafayette Street at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 7.
- A burglary reportedly occurred at the 400 block of Maupin Avenue between 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 4:48 p.m. on Oct. 7.
- A firearm was reportedly discharged at the 300 block of Partee Street between 11 p.m. and 11:16 p.m. on Oct. 7.
- A burglary reportedly occurred at the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 2 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 8.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle reportedly occurred at the 200 block of Claymont Drive between noon on Oct. 7 and 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8.
- Alonzo Darkana Sirleaf, 25, was charged with impaired driving on Oct. 7.
- Machelle Weaver Hearne, 52, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance on Oct. 7.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A burglary reportedly occurred at Miller Chapel Road in Salisbury between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 5.
- A burglary and vandalism reportedly occurred at Smith Road in Kannapolis between 1 a.m. on Oct.3 and 12:06 p.m. on Oct. 5.
- An assault with a dangerous weapon reportedly occurred at N.C. Highway 801 at 7:49 a.m. on Oct. 6.
- A vandalism and burglary reportedly occurred at Haven Trail in China Grove between 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 1:15 on Oct. 6.
- A burglary reportedly occurred at Park Drive in Rockwell between noon and 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 6.
- A burglary reportedly occurred at Bonaventure Drive in Salisbury at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 7.
- Property damage and recovery of a stolen vehicle reportedly occurred at Recovery Road in China Grove at 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 7.
- A burglary reportedly occurred at Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 6. It was reported Oct. 7. The total estimated loss was $1,500 of non-precious metals.
- A larceny reportedly occurred at Stone Road in Salisbury between 3:41 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Oct. 7.
- Latricia Delight Bernhardt, 46, was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon on Oct. 5.
- Sherita Miranda Brace, 46, was charged with assault on Oct. 5.
- Jason Ramon Ryals, 47, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property on Oct. 5.
- James Michael Smith Jr., 45, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats on Oct. 6.
- Philip Gary Austin, 68, was charged with communicating threats on Oct. 6.
- Roger Lee McCarter Jr., 44, was charged with failure to notify online identifiers as a sex offender on Oct. 6.
- Victoria Louise Neumiller, 22, was charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle on a highway without a registration or plate between Oct. 6.
- David Gene Little, 23, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle on Oct. 6.
- Dradelle Clevon Gilmore, 29, was charged with between half an ounce and 1.5 ounces of marijuana on Oct. 6.
- Brandon Michael Sciarrino, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance on Oct. 7.