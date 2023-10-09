Photo gallery: Wingate vs. Catawba
Published 8:35 am Monday, October 9, 2023
Catawba's Sports Hall of Fame Inductees honored . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Evan Simons 24 tackles Evan Bernard 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Tight end Kobe Christian 87 made a pass catch and ran for yardage against Wingate's Mark Burks 26. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Tight end Kobe Christian 87 made a pass catch and ran for yardage. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Deno Wardlow 2 and Juice Martin 2 tackle Tremel Jones 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Chase Rogers "0" and Deno Wardlow 2 tackle Matt Pack 21. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Malcolm Wilson 22 running with Wingate's Dequan Mosley 2. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Conner McCarthy 19 catches a pass. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Conner McCarthy 19 catches a pass. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's QB Preston Brown 7 runs with Tate Davis 88 block on Wingate's Cole Shehan 47. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bo Pryor 6 runs for yardage after catching a pass.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Coach Tyler Haines. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Conner McCarthy 19 making a pass reception with Wingate's Tavarus Short 27 tackling. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Marquece Williams 21 being tackled by Wingate's Jahein Mullen 20. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's QB Preston Brown 7 passing. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Malcolm Wilson 22. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's CJ Brown 99 reacts to a hit. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Khalil Stimpson 14 and DJ Neal 25 move ready to tackle Wingate's J. Max Swaim 3. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Pass just out or reach for Catawba's Jordan Mitchell 8. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's LT Turner 28. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Evan Simons 24 and others tackle Wingate's Corey Siemer 24.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Jordan Mitchell 8 catches a pass and runs for more yardage. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Jordan Mitchell 8 catches a pass with Wingate's Dequan Mosley 2 covering. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's defensive players Christian Campbell 10, Darryll Malachi 92 and Jaylen Hinton 41 react to a fumble recovery that the officials overruled.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's QB Preston Brown 7 side arms a pass around Wingate's Danel Morrison 0. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bo Pryor 6 pushed out of bounds after a pass reception by Wingate's Ryan Green 17 and Tre Morrison 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bo Pryor 6 being tackled by Wingate's Tre Morrison 7 with Catawba's LJ Turner 28 blocking.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Big Turning point in game when Wingate's jaden White 23 blocked Catawba punt by Vraj Patel 47 and recovered it for a TD. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Big Turning point in game when Wingate's jaden White 23 blocked Catawba punt by Vraj Patel 47 and recovered it for a TD. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Aedan Brady 80 gets a wide open TD catch in the endzone. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Aedan Brady 80 celebrates with TD catch witn Conner McCarthy 19 and LJ Turner 28. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Jordan Mitchell 8 celebrated his TD catch and run in the endzone with teamates. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba fell to Wingate 31-13 at home on Saturday. Photos by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.