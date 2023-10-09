Photo gallery: Wingate vs. Catawba

Published 8:35 am Monday, October 9, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba fell to Wingate 31-13 at home on Saturday. Photos by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

More News Main

New Ashley Store opens in Salisbury

Start your engines: Granite Quarry racer takes Fastrak national championship

Off the rails: Salisbury adapts to new train schedule

Manufacturing Day luncheon gives students chance to network with business leaders

Print Article