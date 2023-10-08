MLB: Playoffs scores, schedule
Published 10:16 am Sunday, October 8, 2023
Postseason Baseball Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Tuesday, Oct. 3: Minnesota 3, Toronto 1
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Texas 2, Tampa Bay 0
Tuesday, Oct. 3: Texas 4, Tampa Bay 0
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Texas 7, Tampa Bay 1
National League
Arizona 2, Milwaukee 0
Tuesday, Oct. 3: Arizona 6, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 2, Miami 0
Tuesday, Oct. 3: Philadelphia 4, Miami 1
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Philadelphia 7, Miami 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Texas 1, Baltimore 0
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Texas 3, at Baltimore 2
Sunday, Oct. 8 — Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 7-4), 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Baltimore at Texas, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Baltimore at Texas, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 13 — Texas at Baltimore, 8:03 (FS1)
Houston 1, Minnesota 0
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Houston 6, Minnesota 4
Sunday, Oct. 8 — Minnesota (López 11-8) at Houston (Valdez 12-11), 8:03 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Houston at Minnesota (Gray 8-8), 4:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Houston at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Friday, Oct. 13 — Minnesota at Houston, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
National League
(All Games on TBS)
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0
Monday, Oct. 9 — Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-1), 6:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 5:07 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:07 p.m.
x-Saturday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:07 p.m.
Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Arizona 11, at Los Angeles 2
Monday, Oct. 9 — Arizona (Gallen 17-9) at Los Angeles (B. Miller 11-4), 9:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:07 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 12 — Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:07 p.m.
x-Saturday, Oct. 14 — Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:20 p.m.
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(Fox or FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 15: Houston-Minnesota winner at Baltimore OR Texas at Houston OR Minnesota at Texas
Monday, Oct. 16: Houston-Minnesota winner at Baltimore OR Texas at Houston OR Minnesota at Texas
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Baltimore at Houston-Minnesota winner OR Houston at Texas OR Texas at Minnesota
Thursday, Oct. 19: Baltimore at Houston-Minnesota winner OR Houston at Texas OR Texas at Minnesota
x-Friday, Oct. 20: Baltimore at Houston-Minnesota winner OR Houston at Texas OR Texas at Minnesota
x-Sunday, Oct. 22: Houston-Minnesota winner at Baltimore OR Texas at Houston OR Minnesota at Texas
x-Monday, Oct. 23: Houston-Minnesota winner at Baltimore OR Texas at Houston OR Minnesota at Texas
National League
(All Games on TBS)
Monday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner
Tuesday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner
Thursday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Arizona
Friday, Oct. 20: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 21: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner
x-Monday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner
x-Tuesday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 27:
Saturday, Oct. 28:
Monday, Oct. 30:
Tuesday, Oct. 31:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 1:
x-Friday, Nov. 3:
x-Saturday, Nov. 4: