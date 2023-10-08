MLB: Playoffs scores, schedule Published 10:16 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

Postseason Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Minnesota 2, Toronto 0

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Minnesota 2, Toronto 0

Texas 2, Tampa Bay 0

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Texas 4, Tampa Bay 0

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Texas 7, Tampa Bay 1

National League

Arizona 2, Milwaukee 0

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Arizona 6, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

Wednesday, Oct. 4: Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Texas 1, Baltimore 0

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Texas 3, at Baltimore 2

Sunday, Oct. 8 — Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 7-4), 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Baltimore at Texas, 8:03 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Baltimore at Texas, 7:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 13 — Texas at Baltimore, 8:03 (FS1)

Houston 1, Minnesota 0

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Sunday, Oct. 8 — Minnesota (López 11-8) at Houston (Valdez 12-11), 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 10 — Houston at Minnesota (Gray 8-8), 4:07 p.m. (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Houston at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 13 — Minnesota at Houston, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

National League

(All Games on TBS)

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0

Monday, Oct. 9 — Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-1), 6:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 5:07 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:07 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:07 p.m.

Arizona 1, Los Angeles 0

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Arizona 11, at Los Angeles 2

Monday, Oct. 9 — Arizona (Gallen 17-9) at Los Angeles (B. Miller 11-4), 9:07 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:07 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 12 — Los Angeles at Arizona, 9:07 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 14 — Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:20 p.m.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 15: Houston-Minnesota winner at Baltimore OR Texas at Houston OR Minnesota at Texas

Monday, Oct. 16: Houston-Minnesota winner at Baltimore OR Texas at Houston OR Minnesota at Texas

Wednesday, Oct. 18: Baltimore at Houston-Minnesota winner OR Houston at Texas OR Texas at Minnesota

Thursday, Oct. 19: Baltimore at Houston-Minnesota winner OR Houston at Texas OR Texas at Minnesota

x-Friday, Oct. 20: Baltimore at Houston-Minnesota winner OR Houston at Texas OR Texas at Minnesota

x-Sunday, Oct. 22: Houston-Minnesota winner at Baltimore OR Texas at Houston OR Minnesota at Texas

x-Monday, Oct. 23: Houston-Minnesota winner at Baltimore OR Texas at Houston OR Minnesota at Texas

National League

(All Games on TBS)

Monday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner

Tuesday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner

Thursday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Arizona

Friday, Oct. 20: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 21: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner

x-Monday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner

x-Tuesday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR Arizona at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 27:

Saturday, Oct. 28:

Monday, Oct. 30:

Tuesday, Oct. 31:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 1:

x-Friday, Nov. 3:

x-Saturday, Nov. 4: