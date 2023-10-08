College volleyball: 1000 kills for Hester Published 10:49 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

Staff report

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — West Rowan graduate Tori Hester reached the 1,000 kills milestone on Friday for Troy’s volleyball program.

The junior, who was coached by Jan Dowling in high school, had 13 kills and seven digs on Friday in Troy’s win at Marshall.

Hester is the daughter of former Catawba football coach Chip Hester and Trish Hester, who coached volleyball at several Rowan schools.

” Tori Hester was stellar tonight all the way around offensively, defensively, and from the service line,” Troy coach Josh Lauer said. “What a great night for her to get over 1,000 kills. She is a special player and a great team player. We’re glad to celebrate the win and her accomplishments.”

On Saturday, Troy beat Marshall again. Hester, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, had 14 kills and 12 digs for her fifth double-double of the season.

Troy is 8-8 overall, but 6-0 in the Sun Belt Conference.