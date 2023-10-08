College soccer: Catawba women still undefeated Published 9:51 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

From Catawba Sports Information

Salisbury, N.C. —- The 2nd-ranked Catawba College women’s soccer improved to 10-0 Saturday afternoon, defeating Lincoln Memorial 3-1, as the team celebrated its Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Out Game at Frock Field in South Atlantic Conference action.

TEAM STATS

– Catawba out-shot Lincoln Memorial 31-5

– The Catawba Indians enjoyed a 14-2 advantage in shots on goal

– Catawba had 10 of 13 corner kicks on the afternoon

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

– Sydney Jimmo scored twice, extending her nation-leading goal total to 13

– Kylie Morin netted Catawba’s first goal of the day

– Madison Henry recorded an assist while adding a pair of shots on goal

– Bree Ehmer and Lillie Rusher dished out the other two assists

– Ashley Hughes made a save in the winning decision

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF

– Morin and Helen Summerell forced the LMU keeper into a pair of saves in the third minute

– Henry found Morin to get Catawba in the 15th minute

– Ehmer and Aydan Vaughan kept the offensive pressure on with a pair of shots on goal in the next three minutes

– Jimmo broke through for the eventual winner off Rusher’s assist on a corner kick in the 20th minute

– Maria Rayburn, Zoey Conrad and Rusher forced the LMU keeper into three more saves for seven in the first half alone

SECOND HALF

– Jimmo struck again in the first 10 minutes of the second half to give Catawba a 3-0 cushion

– Ryan Branson forced Hughes into her lone save of the night in the 59th minute

– Carla Wilson broke the Catawba shutout in the 74th minute

– Catawba kept LMU without a shot on goal to earn their 10th victory of the year

UP NEXT

– Catawba returns to non-conference play on Wednesday, hosting regionally ranked North Georgia for a 3 p.m. start