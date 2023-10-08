College football: Big road win for Blue Bears Published 11:41 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Former Salisbury star JyMikaah Wells scored two rushing touchdowns to get Livingstone rolling toward a rare road victory at Winston-Salem State, and kicker Jason Zapata was a hero at the end.

The Blue Bears hoisted Zapata on their shoulders following the game. His clutch, 44-yard field goal with 27 seconds left provided a 23-21 CIAA win against the Rams on Saturday afternoon at Bill Hayes Field. His decisive boot grazed the cross bar, but it went over, and that’s all that mattered.

The teams have identical records (2-4, 2-2 CIAA), but it was a serious upset because Livingstone wins so infrequently at Bowman Gray Stadium. The victory was LC’s first in Winston-Salem since 1998. LC also edged the Rams at home last season, so that’s two straight wins in an important series for the Blue Bears. After J.C. Smith, the Rams are their biggest rival.

Winston-Salem State got off to a sluggish start, allowing the Blue Bears to jump out to a lead. Wells scored his TDs from the 7 and from the 1, and Zapata kicked the first of his three field goals, from 50 yards out, to give the visitors a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

WSSU got on the board on a 52-yard run by Gabe Linen. Daylin Lee threw a TD pass to RJ Mobley in the final minute of the first half to get the Rams back to 17-14 at the break.

Early in the fourth quarter, LC lost a fumble and the Rams used a short field to take the lead for the first time. Lee’s second TD pass to Mobley put the Rams ahead 21-17.

Zapata kicked a 39-yard field goal with 4:29 left to cut Livingstone’s deficit to 21-20.

Then the Blue Bears had a nine-play drive in the final minutes to get Zapata in range one more time.

It was First Responders Day at Bowman Gray. Zapata received a trophy as MVP.

Wells had 59 yards on 17 carries. Dymere Edwards threw for 218 yards. Devontay Deloatch had 11 catches for 110 yards.

Livingstone’s defense had two interceptions and two sacks. Jaden Echols made eight tackles.