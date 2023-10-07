High school football: Wonders and Mooresville win; Davie loses on road Published 2:23 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

From staff reports

KANNAPOLIS — Mekhi Herron scored five touchdowns as A.L. Brown won its first Greater Metro Conference game for coach Justin Hardin.

The Wonders were able to hold off West Cabarrus 49-34 on homecoming at Memorial Stadium, although things got dicey in the fourth quarter when the Wolverines, guided by former East Rowan and Salisbury head coach Brian Hinson, made a run.

The Wonders (3-4, 1-3) appeared to have things well under control at the half, leading 36-7, but West Cabarrus made it interesting.

West Cabarrus scored first, but the Wonders took a 8-7 lead on a 9-yard scoring run by quarterback CJ Gray and Gray’s 2-point conversion pass to Derick Brazil.

The lead escalated to 22-7 on two Herron TDs. On the second one, he took a short pass from Gray and turned it into a 40-yard score.

Gray threw a 47-yard TD pass to Xavier Chambers to bump the lead to 29-7, and Herron broke another run before halftime for 36-7.

Herron’s fourth TD came in the third quarter and provided a 42-13 lead, but West Cabarrus fought back to 42-20 before the end of the quarter.

When West Cabarrus scored two TDs in one minute in the middle of the fourth quarter, it was suddenly 42-34, but the Wonders held on.

Herron broke loose for his final touchdown with about 30 seconds left to seal the victory.

•••

MOORESVILLE — Mooresville stayed undefeated by hammering South Iredell 45-0. QB Brody Norman ran for two touchdowns and threw a TD pass to Randy Fulmore. Eric Heal, AJ Baker and Jadarius McCombs had rushing TDs for the Blue Devils (7-0, 3-0), who led 38-0 at halftime. South Iredell is 2-5 and 0-3 in the Greater Metro Conference.

•••

WINSTON-SALEM — Davie County took a tough loss on the road in the Central Piedmont Conference, losing 35-34 at Mount Tabor.

Mount Tabor (3-4, 1-3) caught a spark from a defensive touchdown early and battled for its first league win.

Davie (5-2, 3-1) got 313 passing yards from Ty Miller, while Markel Summers rushed for 108 yards on 28 carries.

Davie led 21-14 after scoring runs by Miller and Summers and Miller’s 12-yard TD pass to Ethan Driver on the final play of the first half.