High school football: Hornets crush East Davidson Published 1:31 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury’s football team crashed the party on Friday, burying East Davidson 57-6 to put a damper 0n homecoming festivities.

East Davidson avoided a shutout on the final snap of the lopsided Central Carolina Conference game when Landon Hollar threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Eris Romero.

Brogan Hill pounded out 128 yards on 26 workhorse carries for the Golden Eagles (2-5, 0-3), but Salisbury took a firm grip on the contest with an explosive, 35-point second quarter.

Ranked fifth in 2A by Carolina Preps, Salisbury (8-0, 4-0) scored on defense, scored on special teams, scored on the ground and scored through the air.

Salisbury intercepted four passes, including pick-sixes by Deuce Walker and Torian Brown. Mike Geter and Jackson Sparger also had interceptions.

Geter connected with Walker for a 27-yard touchdown to open the scoring, but East Davidson stopped a Hornet drive on downs and was only behind 8-0 after the first quarter.

Walker had a 6-yard scoring run on an option pitch, and then scored on a 25-yard interception return to put Salisbury in a more comfortable position. He scored the first three TDs of the night as the Hornets took a 22-0 lead.

Jamal Rule broke loose for a 60-yard scoring run for 29-0.

After Rule caught a 30-yard TD pass from Army commit Geter and Brown contributed his pick-six, the Hornets led 43-0 at halftime.

While the whole second half was played with a running clock, the Hornets weren’t done.

Jaylyn Smith returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards to make it 50-0.

Sparger’s interception set up Rule for a 14-yard run that was the final score of the night for the Hornets.

East Davidson did a good job of containing some of his early runs, but Rule had 144 yards on 14 carries.

Hank Webb kicked seven extra points. Dashawn Brown caught a 2-point conversion pass following Salisbury’s first touchdown.

Salisbury plays at Lexington next. Lexington beat West Davidson 40-14 on Friday, so Salisbury, Lexington and North Rowan are still unbeaten in the CCC with three weeks left in the regular season.