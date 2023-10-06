Salisbury police arrest 13 after summer anti-narcotic operation Published 6:45 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department wrapped up a five-month-long operation targeting street level narcotics dealers on Monday. The operation was conducted by the department along with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms with assistance from the China Grove Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Salisbury police reports, the department seized 46.5 grams of crack heroine, 81.9 grams of heroin, 56 of various pills, 34.4 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, $1569.05 and two vehicles. Police also reportedly arrested and charged multiple people with drug-related crimes.

Samuel Jamond McCluney, 35, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, selling a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance and selling a schedule one controlled substance. Samuel McCluney received a $700,000 bond.

Larry Victor McCluney, 68, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for selling a controlled substance and conspiracy to sell or deliver heroin. Larry McCluney received a $3,000 bond.

Anthony Lashawn Brown, 49, was charged with maintaining a dwelling for selling a controlled substance and conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Brown received a $15,000 bond.

Andra Lavar Black, 41, was charged with four counts of trafficking opium or heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for selling controlled substances. Black received a $600,000 bond.

Brian Keith White, 52, was charged with selling a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule I substance with intent to sell and deliver, selling a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. White received a $76,000 bond.

Sineka Jerome Miller, 44, was charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver. Miller received a $2,500 bond.

Brandon McFarland-Jones, 28, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver, selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for selling a controlled substance and conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. McFarland-Jones received a $50,000 bond.

Antwan Lavar Howard, 41, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, three counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for selling controlled substances, selling a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver, two counts of selling a schedule I controlled substance and two counts of possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver. Howard received a $355,000 bond.

Debra Maria Grant, 67, was charged with selling a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver. Grant received a $10,000 bond.

Kapetra Monique Lyerly, 41, was charged with three counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, three counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

John Smith McCombs, IV, 34, was charged with two counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell and deliver and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Brian Allen Erdman, 47, was charged with selling a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver.

Kenneth Aundra Bolt, 57, was charged with selling a schedule I controlled substance.

Police reportedly executed search warrants at the 500 block of Park Avenue in Salisbury and the 200 block of Broad Street in East Spencer. During the course of those searches, several people unrelated to the summer operation were arrested charged with other crimes.

More information about the operation were not immediately available.