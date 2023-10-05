New Rowan County digital flood maps available for review Published 12:03 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County will host a public open house on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the West End Plaza located at 1935 West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury. Enter through the former JCPenney entrance.

Residents and business leaders in Rowan County will be able to review and discuss the latest update to their flood hazard and flood risk data. Preliminary flood hazard data was issued for portions of Rowan County on March 31. This public open house meeting will provide an opportunity for residents and other stakeholders to see the results of the revised studies and new flood hazard areas, ask questions about the revised studies and the National Flood Insurance Program, and understand the requirements for submitting appeals or comments to the revised studies.

County and municipal employees will be on hand to help residents locate their properties from the flood hazard data and determine their level of flood risk. Representatives from the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program will be available to answer questions about the hazard data update process, flood insurance coverage, and floodplain management.

Residents also can access the flood hazard data online at http://fris.nc.gov/fris/.

For more information on the public meeting, contact: Milton Carpenter, NCFMP outreach planner, 919-825-2302 or, Shane Stewart, assistant planning director, Rowan County, 704-216-8602.