Crash into Statesville Boulevard home displaces two Published 1:28 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

FRANKLIN – A minivan crashed into a home on Statesville Boulevard near Barringer Road around 11 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to a source from the Red Cross, the driver of the minivan suffered a medical emergency which caused them to turn off the road onto the property and into the home. The driver was reportedly unconscious when emergency personnel arrived on scene.

The source from the Red Cross said that the organization has been called to assist the two residents who lived in the home and have been displaced because of the crash.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene in order to remove the vehicle from the home. Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department was the first responding and other responding departments included Kannapolis, Miller’s Ferry, Woodleaf, Locke and Salisbury fire departments.