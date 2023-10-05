Blotter for Oct. 5

By Robert Sullivan

In Salisbury Police Department reports

  • Debbie Ann Hogan, 62, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury on Oct. 3. A spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department said that the charge is related to an incident at 10 p.m. on Oct. 3 where Hogan allegedly assaulted her husband with a knife.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • A larceny from a motor vehicle reportedly occurred at Tanglewood Drive in Kannapolis between midnight and 11:36 a.m. on Oct. 2.
  • A fraud by wire, computer or electric manipulation reportedly occurred at Woodleaf Barber Road in Cleveland between 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 and noon on Oct. 2.
  • An assault with sexual motives reportedly occurred at Weddington Avenue in Kannapolis between 9 a.m. on July 14 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.
  • An assault with sexual motives reportedly occurred at Ervin Woods Drive in Kannapolis at 3 p.m. on Oct. 2.
  • A larceny from a motor vehicle reportedly occurred at Ridgecrest Street in Kannapolis between midnight and 4:31 a.m. on Oct. 2.
  • Carla Jane McAllister Wallace, 42, was charged with injury to personal property and restricting, obstructing or delaying an officer on Oct. 2.
  • Risa Ann Miller, 51, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Oct. 2.
  • Courtney Nicole Archer, 23, was charged with two counts of larceny of a firearm on Oct. 2.
  • Suwanda Evette Humphreys, 51, was charged with impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying on a highway or street on Oct. 2.

