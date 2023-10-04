Salisbury Police looking for missing Rowan County Fair worker Published 10:57 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

SALISBURY – The Salisbury Police Department is asking the public to assist them in locating a missing Delaware man, Gavin Tyler White.

According to a spokesperson for the police, White is a 31-year-old man from Dover in Delaware who was in town working with a company that helps stage the Rowan County Fair.

The search for White comes after he reportedly left the fair because of a disagreement with management that resulted in his firing, after which his family and friends had not seen or heard from him for days.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333.