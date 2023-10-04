Salisbury Police Chief Smith speaks at Rotary Club Published 12:07 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

SALISBURY — On Tuesday, Salisbury Police Chief Patrick “P.J.” Smith gave a presentation to the Salisbury Rotary Club in order for residents to have a “better understanding” of the department and what they are doing internally to improve policing in the community.

Members of the organization met at the Rotary Hut for lunch to hear from Smith and to have an opportunity to ask him any questions. Smith grew up in Salisbury before he became a police officer and takes that first-hand experience with the city into his work. To reduce crime, he shared that the department routinely scans, analyzes, responds and assesses cases as part of their stratified policing model. That model “incorporates multiple evidence-based and practice-based strategies” to combat instances of crime in the area. They are focused on a “holistic” approach to reducing crime by getting groups and people involved to produce answers to difficult, but important questions.

With the growing concern of homelessness in Salisbury, Smith explained Homeless Liaison Dennis Rivers’s role with unsheltered individuals and figuring out solutions to isolated incidents as well as long-term undertakings that require outside engagement. Whether that’s meeting with local associations or clearing out a homeless encampment, Smith painted a picture of how committed Rivers is to advancing the progress Salisbury has made in addressing the issue.

Smith also announced that the department will release a monthly “S.P.D. Snapshot” that shows trends and statistics of what they are dealing with on a regular basis. For the month of August, they had 123 arrests, 39 drug overdoses, 168 traffic accidents, and over 3,300 calls to service.

According to Smith, one of the most important aspects of creating trust in the police department is to rebuild the culture of the department. By changing behaviors and reporting when an officer is not meeting their standards, systematic change can occur.

“No longer is it O.K. to turn a blind eye,” Smith said.

Forming healthy relationships between residents and the police reinforces the confidence in making sure the police are looking out for people’s best interests. With Knox Middle School closed, Smith has pushed his officers to meet with kids at the elementary schools to build a rapport with them.

“Develop those relationships early with the children in those impressionable years,” Smith said.

Smith says recruiting and retaining employees is crucial for the success of the department. Having officers who are happy to work in Salisbury will generate a passionate police force who will go the extra mile to assist those in need. Smith advised that 12 people are currently in the hiring process.

“You’ll see, over the next six to eight months, more cars on the road versus in the parking lot,” Smith said.

Before Smith spoke to the crowd, Rotary Club member and former principal Windsor Eagle was presented with a trophy of a literal eagle to commemorate his dedication to education and the money he has raised for the Salisbury Rotary Scholarship Fund Committee.

“I appreciate this. Everything that I have done for the education of our youth through out our Rotary Club involvement was a pleasure to do. To see the growth of the students that we have helped get an education is the reward within itself,” Eagle said.