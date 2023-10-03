Sports obituary: Coach Harvey Stratton Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

A story on Coach Stratton will be in Sunday’s sports.

Mr. John Harvey Stratton, Jr., 91, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and formerly Salisbury, NC passed away

peacefully Friday, September 29, 2023, at Brookdale Lawndale Park in Greensboro.

Harvey was born July 6, 1932, in Morganton, the son of John Harvey Stratton, Sr. and Macie Lingafelt

Stratton. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carolyn Whisnant Stratton and

daughter, Cynthia Jane Stratton.

Harvey was an outstanding athlete at Catawba College, as he was a four-year letterman in football and

baseball. He received All-State and honorable mention All-America recognition in football and All-

Conference in baseball.

After graduating from Catawba and completing his service as a US Army Veteran, serving during the

Korean War, he received his master’s in education degree from the University of North Carolina at

Chapel Hill. He returned to his alma mater where he worked his entire career.

Harvey was a coach, physical education and anatomy professor. He was an assistant football coach

1957-1961, head football coach 1961-1972, head baseball coach 1958-1962, golf coach 1963-1978 and

athletic director 1963-1982. He was twice named Carolinas Conference coach of the year in both

football and baseball. He was inducted into the Catawba College Hall of Fame in 1984. He served in a

leadership position in the Carolinas Conference, commissioner of the South Atlantic Conference, and

also served as manager of the Salisbury minor league baseball team. He worked his remaining years

until retirement as Vice President of Development at the college.

Harvey, only known as “Coach” or Poppy to his family, enjoyed golf (playing three times a week), fishing

at the coast, gardening, cooking and tinkering in his garage. He left the door open for all visitors. As an

avid reader of fiction books, he developed a Scotland Street (OIB) library that he shared with all. He was

a kind, sharp-witted, fun, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be

missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, John Harvey Stratton, III (Kimberly Statham);

granddaughters Erin Brady (Chris), Lindsay Stafford (Ridge)and Macie Heintz (Michael) (all living in

Charlotte); great grandchildren, Stratton, Buck, Sloane, Preston, Harvey and Hank.

A private family celebration of his life will be held Sunday, October 8, 2023, at his son’s home in

Greensboro, NC.

The family asks with gratitude that memorials in Harvey’s name be made to Catawba College Athletic

Department, 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144.

