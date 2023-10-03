College women’s soccer: Catawba’s Ehmer honored

Published 7:54 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Post Sports

Bree Ehmer

 

South Atlantic Conference Sports Information

 The South Atlantic Conference announced  Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for games played in during the fifth week of the 2023 season.

Catawba’s Bree Ehmer was named the Offensive Player of the Week while Lenoir-Rhyne’s Ria Acton was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Ehmer, a freshman from Melbourne, Fla., scored both game-winning goals for Catawba in their 2-0 week, defeating Coker and Mars Hill on the road. She ranks third in the conference with six goals this season.

 

