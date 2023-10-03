Blotter for Oct. 3: Man charged with larceny after police chase ended by empty gas tank
SALISBURY — A man was charged with multiple crimes on Sunday after police say he fled in a stolen truck that he said he found sitting on the side of the road with the keys inside. The pursuit ended when the truck ran out of gas over two miles after the start of the police chase.
A spokesperson from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a report on Sunday night that a stolen vehicle had been sighted on Goodson Road heading south towards Statesville Boulevard. A stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was located at the Circle K on Statesville Boulevard, where the suspect was apprehended by police.
The spokesperson said that the suspect then fled from police, driving the truck down Goodson Road, where the truck ran out of gas. The police then allegedly broke the glass of the car to remove the suspect from the vehicle.
Dustin Lee Blanken, 35, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and fictitious or altered license plate or registration.
The spokesperson said that Blanken initially said that he did not know where he got the truck, then said he found it on a back road with the keys inside and the doors open before finally saying someone else stole the truck and left it on the road for him.
When searching the truck, police allegedly found a digital scale and needles. Deputies contacted the owner and returned the truck to them.
Blanken was taken into custody by deputies and given a bond of $2,000.
In Salisbury Police Department Reports
- A vandalism occurred at the 1400 block of Standish Street between 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.
- A larceny occurred at the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street at 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 29.
- An assault occurred at the 900 block of West Horah Street between 2 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 30.
- A larceny occurred at the 1200 block of Tabernacle Street at 7:11 p.m on Oct. 1.
- Antonio Lashod Rhames, 46, was charged with assault on a female and vandalism on Oct. 1.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Reports
- A larceny occurred at Faith Road in Salisbury between 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 28. According to sheriff’s office reports, the stolen property was building materials with an estimated property loss of $900.
- A larceny occurred at Tingle Drive in Salisbury between 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 11:30 on Sept. 28. According to sheriff’s office reports, the stolen property was miscellaneous clothing with an estimated property loss of $1,846.
- Fraud by identity theft happened at Hawkinstown Road in Salisbury at 3:43 p.m. on Sept. 28.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred at Potneck Road in Woodleaf between 1:32 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 28
- A burglary occurred at Jackson Road in Salisbury between 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 11 a.m. on Sept. 29.
- A larceny occurred at Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell between 8 a.m. on Sept. 14 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 29. It was reported on Sept. 29.
- Credit card fraud occurred at Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury between 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 29.
- A vandalism occurred at Fraley Acres Lane in Gold Hill between 3 p.m. on Sept. 22 and 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 29.
- A larceny occurred at Long Ferry Road in Salisbury at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 30.
- A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at Sapona Drive in Salisbury between noon and 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. It was reported on Sept. 30.
- Property damage and restricting, obstructing or delaying an officer occurred at Bostian Road in China Grove at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 30
- A motor vehicle theft occurred at N.C. Highway 801 in Mount Ulla between 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 30.
- A larceny occurred at Henderson Grove Church Road in Salisbury between 9 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 12 p.m. on Sept. 30.
- Phillip Nathan Beam, 43, was charged with second-degree trespassing and harassing telephone calls on Sept. 28.
- Roderick Xavier Crowder was charged possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 28. According to the sheriff’s office, officers stopped Crowder on Hinkle Lane in Salisbury for a traffic violation. During the stop they allegedly located the firearm and arrested Crowder. Crowder was convicted of felony second-degree murder in 2012 in Union County.
- Daneka Monshea Baker, 24, was charged with second-degree trespassing and communicating threats on Sept. 28.
- Harley Edwin Bradshaw, 28, was charged with communicating threats on Sept. 28.
- Austin Michael Reid, 23, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle on Sept. 29.
- Laura Mae Allen, 43, was charged with assault on Sept. 29.
- Austin Gray Cress, 29, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on Sept. 29.
- Aundrey David Dwayne Blakeney, 44, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 30.
- Carla Jane McAllister, 42, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and larceny by an employee on Sept. 30.