Blotter for Oct. 3: Man charged with larceny after police chase ended by empty gas tank Published 12:00 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was charged with multiple crimes on Sunday after police say he fled in a stolen truck that he said he found sitting on the side of the road with the keys inside. The pursuit ended when the truck ran out of gas over two miles after the start of the police chase.

A spokesperson from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to a report on Sunday night that a stolen vehicle had been sighted on Goodson Road heading south towards Statesville Boulevard. A stolen 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was located at the Circle K on Statesville Boulevard, where the suspect was apprehended by police.

The spokesperson said that the suspect then fled from police, driving the truck down Goodson Road, where the truck ran out of gas. The police then allegedly broke the glass of the car to remove the suspect from the vehicle.

Dustin Lee Blanken, 35, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and fictitious or altered license plate or registration.

The spokesperson said that Blanken initially said that he did not know where he got the truck, then said he found it on a back road with the keys inside and the doors open before finally saying someone else stole the truck and left it on the road for him.

When searching the truck, police allegedly found a digital scale and needles. Deputies contacted the owner and returned the truck to them.

Blanken was taken into custody by deputies and given a bond of $2,000.

In Salisbury Police Department Reports

A vandalism occurred at the 1400 block of Standish Street between 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.

A larceny occurred at the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street at 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 29.

An assault occurred at the 900 block of West Horah Street between 2 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 30.

A larceny occurred at the 1200 block of Tabernacle Street at 7:11 p.m on Oct. 1.

Antonio Lashod Rhames, 46, was charged with assault on a female and vandalism on Oct. 1.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Reports