High school volleyball: Scores, schedules, standings SPC and CCC

Published 6:10 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Post Sports

Carson's Alana Herring 9 diving for a dig, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

W. Davidson 14-4 8-0

Lexington 10-4 6-2

Salisbury 9-7 6-2

S. Davidson 3-11 3-6

E. Davidson 2-13 2-4

N.Rowan 1-8 1-6

Thomasville 0-13 0-6

          Monday’s games

Carver at Lexington

North Rowan at Albemarle

South Rowan at Salisbury

            Tuesday’s games

East Davidson at Salisbury

West Davidson at Lexington

South Davidson at Thomasville

          Thursday’s games

South Davidson at East Davidson

Lexington at Salisbury

North Rowan at West Davidson 

South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

LN Charter 15-1 11-1

South Rowan 15-5 11-2

West Rowan `12-6 10-3

Carson 10-8 8-4

East Rowan 8-9 6-6

Robinson 7-11 4-7

Central Cabarrus 6-10 4-9

NW Cabarrus 1-14 1-11

Concord 2-13 0-12

          Monday’s games

LN Charter at Concord

West Rowan at Carson

Robinson at East Rowan

NW Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

South Rowan at Salisbury

            Wednesday’s games

East Rowan at LN Charter 

Central Cabarrus at South Rowan

Concord at NW Cabarrus

Carson at Robinson

        Thursday’s games

Robinson at Carson

           

