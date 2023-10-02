High school volleyball: Scores, schedules, standings SPC and CCC
Published 6:10 pm Monday, October 2, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
W. Davidson 14-4 8-0
Lexington 10-4 6-2
Salisbury 9-7 6-2
S. Davidson 3-11 3-6
E. Davidson 2-13 2-4
N.Rowan 1-8 1-6
Thomasville 0-13 0-6
Monday’s games
Carver at Lexington
North Rowan at Albemarle
South Rowan at Salisbury
Tuesday’s games
East Davidson at Salisbury
West Davidson at Lexington
South Davidson at Thomasville
Thursday’s games
South Davidson at East Davidson
Lexington at Salisbury
North Rowan at West Davidson
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
LN Charter 15-1 11-1
South Rowan 15-5 11-2
West Rowan `12-6 10-3
Carson 10-8 8-4
East Rowan 8-9 6-6
Robinson 7-11 4-7
Central Cabarrus 6-10 4-9
NW Cabarrus 1-14 1-11
Concord 2-13 0-12
Monday’s games
LN Charter at Concord
West Rowan at Carson
Robinson at East Rowan
NW Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
South Rowan at Salisbury
Wednesday’s games
East Rowan at LN Charter
Central Cabarrus at South Rowan
Concord at NW Cabarrus
Carson at Robinson
Thursday’s games
Robinson at Carson