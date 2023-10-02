High school boys soccer: Hornets smack Thomasville; West beats Carson

Published 10:58 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's Hines Busby 7.photo by Wayne Hinshaw , for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

THOMASVILLE — Abdul Eliwa continued his torrid scoring pace with a hat trick, and Salisbury’s boys soccer team stayed undefeated with a 6-0 romp against Thomasville on Monday.

The Hornets (14-0-1)  are 7-0 in the Central Carolina Conference.

Eliwa had his three goals just 14 minutes into the match.

Also scoring for Salisbury were Leonardo Fragoso, Joseph Hernandez Baca and Francisco Flores.

Assists were credited to Carlos Henriquez (2), Hines Busby and David Austin.

Finnegan Avery recorded three saves in goal for his 10th shutout.

Salisbury got excellent play from Sam Goodman, Johnathan Barrera Quintero and Flores, who continues to capitalize on the opportunities given to him.

Next up for the Hornets is a rematch with West Davdison on Wednedsay at Ludwig Stadium. Match time is 6 p.m.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Gio Romero, Andres Vazquez and Rodrigo Pacheco scored for West Rowan in Monday’s 3-1 South Piedmont Conference win against Carson.

Will Beecham and Romero had assists.

Jose Hernandez had a great performance in goal.

 

