Cause of death ruled gunshot in August 2022 homicide Published 9:28 am Monday, October 2, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY — The cause of death in the August 2022 homicide of Michael James Mitchke has been ruled as a gunshot.

According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Office of Chief Medical Examiner completed the autopsy report on Mitchke which revealed that he was killed by a gunshot before his camper burned. Mitchke was found dead in the burned camper on St. Peter’s Church Road on Aug. 21. Detectives had revealed last year that Mitchke was killed before the fire started.

According to the sheriff’s office, there may be a connection between the homicides of Mitchke and David Kenneth Land, who was found shot at his home on Poole Road on July 20, 2022.

Sheriff’s office investigators have recovered DNA evidence and are pursuing leads into the two homicides, according to the sheriff’s office. A $10,000 reward has been offered by the sheriff’s office and and additional $10,000 has been offered by Mitchke’s family for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about either murder case to call Detective Lieutenant Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711 or text their tip to 704-213-3677.