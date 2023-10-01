Salisbury Rowan Church Women United holds celebration

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

By Staff Report

S/R CWU President Catherine Rivens, Human Rights Honoree Mayor Barbara Mallett, and Mayor Mallett’s Pastor, Rev. Dr. Tajuan Kyles, Pastor Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church. Jubilee Choir under the direction of Mrs. Kay Wright Norman, in background, provided music.

SALISBURY — Salisbury-Rowan Church Women United held a human rights celebration on Aug. 4 at Sills Creek A.M.E. Zion Church with 66 in attendance from 16 different member churches. Rev. Barrie Kirby was the keynote speaker. The Jublilee Choir under the direction of Kay Wright Norman graced the gathering with musical selections. East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett received the Human Rights Award. The hands-on mission project was a collection of 388 items for Communities in Schools as well as $298 in monetary donation.

NC State Church Women United will hold the annual state assembly and officer trading event in Salisbury at Trinity Presbyterian Church on South Caldwell Street on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. State President Vickie Kotlarz and State Vice President Doris Brown reside in Salisbury.

The next celebration of SRCWU will be World Community Day on Nov. 3 at noon at Jerusalem Baptist Church on North Long Street, East Spencer. Key woman awards will be presented to four women who have been submitted by their local churches. The hands on mission project will be for the Family Crisis Center. Anyone is welcome to attend the celebrations.

