Salisbury Rowan Church Women United holds celebration

SALISBURY — Salisbury-Rowan Church Women United held a human rights celebration on Aug. 4 at Sills Creek A.M.E. Zion Church with 66 in attendance from 16 different member churches. Rev. Barrie Kirby was the keynote speaker. The Jublilee Choir under the direction of Kay Wright Norman graced the gathering with musical selections. East Spencer Mayor Barbara Mallett received the Human Rights Award. The hands-on mission project was a collection of 388 items for Communities in Schools as well as $298 in monetary donation.

NC State Church Women United will hold the annual state assembly and officer trading event in Salisbury at Trinity Presbyterian Church on South Caldwell Street on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. State President Vickie Kotlarz and State Vice President Doris Brown reside in Salisbury.