Republican Party holding candidate meet and greet and fish fry Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

SPENCER — The Rowan County Republican Party and the Rowan Republican Women’s Club are hosting a Candidate Meet and Greet and Fish Fry on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the First Community Center at 215 5th Street in Spencer. Both 2023 municipal candidates and 2024 state and county candidates are expected to be at the event.

Tickets are $15. Anyone interested can reserve a ticket online at rowan.nc.gop or on the party’s Facebook page.

The meal includes fried fish, French fries, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and beverages. Food will be made available at 11:30 a.m., and candidates will begin speaking at noon.

Any candidate wishing to speak can contact the Chairwoman of Rowan County Republican Women, Erica Vedeikis, at rowancountyrepublicanwomen@gmail.com. For more information on the event, contact party Chairman Tony Yon at 980-643-1009.