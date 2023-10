Catawba and South win Published 9:47 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

The Catawba College football team outscored Emory & Henry 27-3 in the second half on Saturday night on its way to a resounding 30-13 SAC win over the Wasps at Shuford Stadium.

South Rowan broke a lengthy conference losing streak with a dramatic 29-26 win on Friday against Central Cabarrus on homecoming.

