Toi Degree: Entering the fall season Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

By Toi Degree

As we enter fall and the final few months of the year, it is time to get ready for the holidays. It is time to start planning for the holiday parties and gatherings. So, let’s get ready… join me for my last two Lunch and Learns of 2023.

Spend an hour with me, and you will leave with a new or refreshed skillset, recipes and ideas for future meals. The final two will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Nov. 17, at noon.

• Tuesday, Oct. 24 — Spice it Up!!! Come learn about the foundations of flavor and how to pair herbs and spices to create various flavor profiles. We will also cover fresh vs. dried, proper storage, shelf life, purchasing spices, quantity, adding spices and how much, basic spices to start with and of course, we will make a spice blend and have a few samples.

• Friday, Nov. 17 — Holiday Appetizers — During the holiday season, you will be ready to keep your party jingle bell rocking with plenty of holiday appetizers. Join me for some music, food and fun as we get ready for all the gatherings from now til New Year’s.

Sessions are $10 each. If you are interested in any or both sessions, please don’t wait to reserve your seat. Space is limited, so reserve your seat today. Please note that there are two sessions and if you would like to attend both, you must register for each of them separately.

Once you are registered, you can come by to pay for the sessions in advance or wait until the day of. If you are unable to make it to a session, I ask that you call and let us know as there may be others on the waiting list. Give us a call at 704-216-8970 to reserve your seat.

Toi N. Degree is family and consumer education agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Contact her at 704-216-8970 or toi_degree@ncsu.edu.