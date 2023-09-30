Carolina Artists Guild hosts annual Art Expo show and sale Published 12:05 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

1 of 7

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — The Carolina Artists Guild celebrated a number of their own last week during their annual Expo Art Show and Sale at the Civic Center.

The organization holds monthly meetings and is a place for artists using all types of media to come together to support and encourage one another.

Heather Duncan taught herself art three years ago, after initially studying literature at Catawba College.

“I always wanted to be an artist,” she said at the expo, where she won a first place ribbon for one of her pieces. Duncan is the coordinator for the youth ministry at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and has had several opportunities to use her art in her job. “I work with a lot of kids, and I’m always trying to think outside the box with them.” Fairs are also one of her favorite events, and her work reflects her love of the carnival, with bright colors and interesting characters.

Another winner and newly added member of the group, Rhonjlyn Cardwell, is an ecletic artist who paints emotions captured in events.

A series on display at the event depicted the paddle-out in Hawaii following the Lahaina fire.

“One captures how I view the paddle-out itself, and one captures the emotions of it,” she said.

Both Duncan and Cardwell said the friendliness and welcoming nature of Carolina Artists made joining the group appealing.

Cardwell recently married, and her husband, Charles, is “immensely proud of her.” But the couple are also hoping her art meets pubic approval and appeal, because the marriage cost Cardwell her disability.

“I am hoping I can make a living from what I love,” she said.

Salisbury Post graphic designer and artist Andy Mooney was joined by another hyper-realism artist, Marshall Stokes; and additional talent, including artists Clyde, an abstract artist; Connie Peninger, an inspirational and impressionistic artist; Brian Holiday, specializing in local and North Carolina photography; Janet Isenhour, a watercolor and mixed media artist; MaryEllen Bennett, a 3-D and creative junk artist and Carolyn Blackman, who is a watercolor, oil, pen and ink artist, among many others.

Anyone interested in joining the group is invited to attend a meeting on the third Thursday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Come in the North Jackson Street entrance. You can also follow The Carolina Artist Guild on Facebook.