Salisbury Police recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month Published 12:05 am Friday, September 29, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department Victims Advocacy division will host two initiatives in October to bring greater awareness to domestic violence.

According to a release from the city of Salisbury, Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, a victim and witness advocate with the department, will lead programming to identify the signs of domestic violence, provide helpful services for those in distress and recommend escape plan safety tips. McLaughlin said that she has been working on filming videos to spread the word online and on social media.

“Domestic violence knows no bounds. The number of women and men who suffer at the hands of their abusers come from all walks of life. Regardless of race, economic status, orientation or nationality, this type of violence is never OK. Salisbury Police Victims Advocacy is here to help those who may be suffering in silence and to educate community members about abuse and our collective efforts to help end domestic violence,” said McLaughlin in the release.

Domestic violence is defined as the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or abusive behavior as part of a pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic and emotional/psychological abuse.

“The main thing we’re trying to get out there is ‘let’s stop domestic violence,'” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said that statistics show that one in every five women and one in every six men have been in an abusive relationship. She also said that on average, it takes a victim of an abusive relationship seven times of leaving before they leave the partner for good.

“How prevalent this issue is, is really what this is about. Many lives have been lost behind it,” said McLaughlin.

Activities throughout October will include Wear Purple Wednesday and Paint the Town Purple. During Wear Purple Wednesday, supporters are asked to wear purple on Wednesdays in October and share their photos on social media using the hashtags #WearPurpleWednesdays and #SalisburyPD. Supporters are also encouraged to tag the Salisbury Police Department in their photos wearing purple. Paint the Town Purple will make window clings available to place in residential and business windows. Clings can be picked up at the Salisbury Police Department, located 130 E. Liberty St as long as availability lasts.

Anyone in a domestic violence situation can contact the Family Crisis Council 24-hour hotline at 704-636-4718 or the National Coalition Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). McLaughlin also said any victims who may need help can contact her at 704-638-5537.