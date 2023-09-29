High school football: Scores for Week 7

Published 10:53 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

By Post Sports

South QB Brooks Overcash 7. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Anson County 34, Monroe Parkwood 27

Apex 42, Green Level 14

Asheville Reynolds 28, Asheville 14

Asheville Roberson 58, Enka 7

Burlington Williams 36, Eastern Alamance 35

Camden County 35, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14

China Grove Carson 12, Concord 9

Claremont Bunker Hill 21, West Lincoln 15

Clinton 71, West Bladen 13

Concord Robinson 49, East Rowan 0

Currituck County 55, Manteo 0

Davie County 54, Pfafftown Reagan 41

East Columbus 22, South Columbus 21

East Gaston 56, Mooresboro Jefferson 3

East Rutherford 58, Morganton Patton 6

Eastern Guilford 28, Rockingham County 14

Eastern Randolph 41, Southwestern Randolph 0

Farmville Central 38, Washington 8

Fayetteville Britt 10, Pembroke Swett 0

Fayetteville Seventy-First 12, Cape Fear 7

Gates County 34, Riverside-Martin High School 26

Greene Central 27, Ayden-Grifton 14

Greensboro Dudley 77, Greensboro Smith 6

Greensboro Grimsley 55, Western Guilford 0

Greenville Rose 36, Jacksonville Northside 6

Harnett Central 39, Fayetteville Smith 7

Havelock 29, Greenville Conley 7

Hickory 50, Hickory St. Stephens 7

Hickory Ridge 50, South Iredell 27

Holly Springs 56, Cary 22

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10

Jacksonville White Oak 49, Croatan 0

Lake Norman Charter 26, Cabarrus 14

Lejeune 58, Jones County 14

Maiden 51, West Caldwell 7

Metrolina Christian Academy 41, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0

Monroe 28, Marshville Forest Hills 0

Monroe Sun Valley 7, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0

Mooresville 42, Charlotte Providence 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 38, Christ the King High School 33

Mount Airy 42, East Wilkes 0

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 36, Winston-Salem Prep 12

Murphy 21, Hayesville 14

New Bern 53, South Central Pitt 6

Newton-Conover 34, East Burke 25

North Brunswick 31, Topsail 20

North Davidson 24, Montgomery Central 7

North Johnston 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

North Lincoln 53, North Iredell 14

North Rowan 47, East Davidson 12

Northeast Guilford 47, High Point Central 0

Northwest Cabarrus 49, West Rowan 9

Northwest Guilford 14, Greensboro Page 7

Oak Grove 57, Asheboro 14

Orange 43, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Polk County 43, R-S Central 12

Providence Grove 20, Trinity 9

Raleigh Millbrook 20, Wake Forest Heritage 14

Reidsville 34, Mayodan McMichael 18

Robbinsville 46, Cherokee 6

Salisbury 56, South Davidson 6

Scotland 45, Cameron Union Pines 0

Shelby 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

South Rowan 29, Central Cabarrus 26

SouthWest Edgecombe 35, North Pitt 20

Southeast Alamance 54, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 3

Southeast Guilford 10, Jamestown Ragsdale 7

Southern Alamance 36, Person High School 29

Southern Durham 48, South Granville 3

Southwest Onslow 56, Kinston 18

Tarboro 49, Bertie County 6

Thomasville 47, West Davidson 0

Thomasville Ledford 33, Central Davidson 27

Wallace-Rose Hill 65, North Lenoir 6

Warsaw Kenan 56, South Lenoir 6

Watauga County 49, South Caldwell 7

West Carteret 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 21

West Columbus 26, Whiteville 20

West Forsyth 46, Robert B. Glenn 13

West Henderson 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 13

West Stanly 25, Monroe Piedmont 12

West Stokes 15, North Forsyth 2

West Wilkes 20, Surry Central 14

Wilmington Ashley 14, New Hanover County 7

Wilmington Hoggard 44, West Brunswick 7

Wilmington Laney 52, South Brunswick 0

Wilson Beddingfield 53, Goldsboro 12

Wilson Hunt 45, Southern Wayne 0

Winston-Salem Atkins 19, Southern Guilford 0

Winston-Salem Parkland 28, Winston-Salem Reynolds 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Story Details

Date: Sep 29, 2023 10:10 PM
Slug: AP-NC-FBH–Prep Scores, 3rd Ld-Writethru
Headline: Friday’s Scores
Source: ScoreStream Inc.
Byline: The Associated Press
Copyright: ScoreStream Inc.
Words: 562

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
