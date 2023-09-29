High school football: Scores for Week 7

Camden County 35, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 14
China Grove Carson 12, Concord 9
Claremont Bunker Hill 21, West Lincoln 15
Clinton 71, West Bladen 13
Concord Robinson 49, East Rowan 0
Currituck County 55, Manteo 0
Davie County 54, Pfafftown Reagan 41
East Columbus 22, South Columbus 21
East Gaston 56, Mooresboro Jefferson 3
East Rutherford 58, Morganton Patton 6
Eastern Guilford 28, Rockingham County 14
Eastern Randolph 41, Southwestern Randolph 0
Farmville Central 38, Washington 8
Fayetteville Britt 10, Pembroke Swett 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 12, Cape Fear 7
Gates County 34, Riverside-Martin High School 26
Greene Central 27, Ayden-Grifton 14
Greensboro Dudley 77, Greensboro Smith 6
Greensboro Grimsley 55, Western Guilford 0
Greenville Rose 36, Jacksonville Northside 6
Harnett Central 39, Fayetteville Smith 7
Havelock 29, Greenville Conley 7
Hickory 50, Hickory St. Stephens 7
Hickory Ridge 50, South Iredell 27
Holly Springs 56, Cary 22
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10
Jacksonville White Oak 49, Croatan 0
Lake Norman Charter 26, Cabarrus 14
Lejeune 58, Jones County 14
Maiden 51, West Caldwell 7
Metrolina Christian Academy 41, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0
Monroe 28, Marshville Forest Hills 0
Monroe Sun Valley 7, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Mooresville 42, Charlotte Providence 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 38, Christ the King High School 33
Mount Airy 42, East Wilkes 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 36, Winston-Salem Prep 12
Murphy 21, Hayesville 14
New Bern 53, South Central Pitt 6
Newton-Conover 34, East Burke 25
North Brunswick 31, Topsail 20
North Davidson 24, Montgomery Central 7
North Johnston 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
North Lincoln 53, North Iredell 14
North Rowan 47, East Davidson 12
Northeast Guilford 47, High Point Central 0
Northwest Cabarrus 49, West Rowan 9
Northwest Guilford 14, Greensboro Page 7
Oak Grove 57, Asheboro 14
Orange 43, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Polk County 43, R-S Central 12
Providence Grove 20, Trinity 9
Raleigh Millbrook 20, Wake Forest Heritage 14
Reidsville 34, Mayodan McMichael 18
Robbinsville 46, Cherokee 6
Salisbury 56, South Davidson 6
Scotland 45, Cameron Union Pines 0
Shelby 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
SouthWest Edgecombe 35, North Pitt 20
Southeast Alamance 54, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 3
Southeast Guilford 10, Jamestown Ragsdale 7
Southern Alamance 36, Person High School 29
Southern Durham 48, South Granville 3
Southwest Onslow 56, Kinston 18
Tarboro 49, Bertie County 6
Thomasville 47, West Davidson 0
Thomasville Ledford 33, Central Davidson 27
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, North Lenoir 6
Warsaw Kenan 56, South Lenoir 6
Watauga County 49, South Caldwell 7
West Carteret 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 21
West Columbus 26, Whiteville 20
West Forsyth 46, Robert B. Glenn 13
West Henderson 28, Sylva Smoky Mountain 13
West Stanly 25, Monroe Piedmont 12
West Stokes 15, North Forsyth 2
West Wilkes 20, Surry Central 14
Wilmington Ashley 14, New Hanover County 7
Wilmington Hoggard 44, West Brunswick 7
Wilmington Laney 52, South Brunswick 0
Wilson Beddingfield 53, Goldsboro 12
Wilson Hunt 45, Southern Wayne 0
Winston-Salem Atkins 19, Southern Guilford 0
Winston-Salem Parkland 28, Winston-Salem Reynolds 27