High school football: Jayvee roundup Published 12:28 am Friday, September 29, 2023

From staff reports

CONCORD — Landon Deal threw three touchdown passes in South Rowan’s 28-20 loss to Central Cabarrus on Thursday.

Cayden Wood had two TD catches, while Decorian Pharr had one for the Raiders (1-5).

Owen Smith had a 2-point conversion.

•••

SPENCER — Mike Alford connected with Dyaon Norman-Jackson for three touchdowns in North Rowan’s 22-12 win against East Davidson on Thursday.

Alford ran for a 2-point conversion and threw a conversion pass to Norman-Jackson for the Cavaliers (2-2).

North’s defense made some huge stops.

•••

CONCORD — West Rowan didn’t cash in one some scoring opportunities and lost 14-0 to Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday.

The Falcons (2-4) lost a fumble going into the end zone and also threw a red zone interception.

•••

CONCORD — Concord rallied from a two-touchdown deficit and beat Carson 30-28 on Thursday.

Griffin Barber threw TD passes to Trip Marcum and Konner Karriker for the Cougars (1-5).

Marcum ran for two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Karriker caught a 2-point conversion pass.

•••

DENTON — Salisbury won 20-6 against South Davidson in a game played on Wednesday.

Jamantay Cox ran for two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

Nolt Lescoe threw a TD pass to Brooklyn Jones-Casey.

Ephraim Williams had an interception for the Hornets (5-1).

•••

CONCORD — Robinson won 62-20 against East Rowan on Thursday.

Jude Raiit and Kaleb Whiteous led the Mustangs (0-6).

Robinson is 4-2 overall and 4-0 in SPC games.