High school boys soccer: Hornets stay undefeated
Published 12:00 am Friday, September 29, 2023
1 of 22
North's Johan Castro 6 heads the ball up and away from the Salisbury goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Victor Mendoza 8 defends against Salisbury's David Austin 8. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Johan Castro 6 and Salisbury's Abdul Eliwa 2. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's David Austin 8 and North's Salim Shamman 11. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Diego Berrios 10 and Salisbury's Joseph Hernandez 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Leonardo Fragoso 18 and North's Kevin Alvarado 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury Coach Matt Parrish. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Johan Castro 6 and Salisbury's Steven Rivas 14.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan Coach Hector Calleja. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan Salim Shamman 11 and Salisbury's David Austin 8. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Salim Shamman 11 and Salisbury's Hines Busby 7 and Carlos Henriquez 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Busby 7. photo by Wayne Hinshaw , for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Busby 7 and North's Diego Berrios 10. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Hines Busby 7 attempts to head the ball into the goal after a corner throw.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Robert Moulton 11 and Yatti Avilez 6 both attempt to head the ball. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Carlos Henriquez 16 reacts to scoring on a long penaly kick for the 4th goal. Salisbury's Mohammed Jabateh 3 on the left. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Giovany Rivera 9 attempts to head the ball into the goal from a corner throw.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's Chris Sanchez 12 and Salisbury's Giovany Rivera 9 battle with headers in front if the Salisbury goal after a corner throw.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North's keeper Jordan Moreno making a save in the goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Abdul Eliwa 2 scored 3 of Salisbury's goals in the game. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Giovany Rivera 9 attempts to score on an over the head back flip kick into the goal. The kick was high over North's Angel Mundo Flores 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Mohammed Jabateh 3 makes defensive stop in the goal blocking a kick by North' s Jonathan Reyes 14 in front of Salisbury keeper Finn Avery “0”. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Staff report
SALISBURY — North Rowan has made stunning improvement this season, but Salisbury handled another challenge on Wednesday.
Sophomore Abdul Eliwa, who had a sensational week, scored three goals as the unbeaten Hornets (12-0-1, 6-0) beat the Cavaliers 4-0. He got the first three for the Hornets despite getting a lot of attention from the defensive-minded Cavaliers.
Carlos Henriquez got the final goal on a beautiful back post free kick from 24 yards out.
Assists were credited to Yatti Avilez and Hines Busby.
The back line of Robert Moulton, Mario Perez, Mohammed Jabateh and Avilez held North to three shots and maintained possession throughout the match.
It was the first CCC setback for North (6-4-1, 4-1-1).
“I’m really proud of the guys,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “North was really keyed up for the contest and there was a lot of aggression and hostility on the field. I thought we maintained our composure and represented Salisbury High in a positive manner.”
At the halfway point in the season, Salisbury only has allowed one goal in CCC play.
“We’ve really found our stride in the last three or four matches,” Parrish said.