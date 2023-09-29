High school boys soccer: Hornets stay undefeated Published 12:00 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Staff report SALISBURY — North Rowan has made stunning improvement this season, but Salisbury handled another challenge on Wednesday. Sophomore Abdul Eliwa, who had a sensational week, scored three goals as the unbeaten Hornets (12-0-1, 6-0) beat the Cavaliers 4-0. He got the first three for the Hornets despite getting a lot of attention from the defensive-minded Cavaliers.

Carlos Henriquez got the final goal on a beautiful back post free kick from 24 yards out.

Assists were credited to Yatti Avilez and Hines Busby.

The back line of Robert Moulton, Mario Perez, Mohammed Jabateh and Avilez held North to three shots and maintained possession throughout the match.

It was the first CCC setback for North (6-4-1, 4-1-1).

“I’m really proud of the guys,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “North was really keyed up for the contest and there was a lot of aggression and hostility on the field. I thought we maintained our composure and represented Salisbury High in a positive manner.”

At the halfway point in the season, Salisbury only has allowed one goal in CCC play.

“We’ve really found our stride in the last three or four matches,” Parrish said.